Advertisement

Medical Center Hospital opening new floor for COVID-19 cases

(KOSA)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Ector County is causing Medical Center Hospital to change its operations.

MCH announced Wednesday that another floor at the hospital will be used for COVID-19 cases.

Non-COVID-19 patients that are on the floor now are being moved to other floors.

The new floor will start being used on Thursday morning and will provide the hospital with 28 more beds for COVID-19 patients.

MCH also announced that it will be suspending all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay effective immediately. This suspension of surgeries will last for the next two weeks.

The hospital will not be accepting patients from outside of Ector County for at least next week. Hospital officials say they will still treat anyone who comes through their doors and needs care.

As of Wednesday afternoon Ector County had a total of 1044 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Family thinks man who committed suicide was linked to soldier’s disappearance

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Members of the family of a Fort Hood soldier who disappeared more than two months ago say they think a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide early Wednesday is linked to the disappearance and Fort Hood is confirming the suspect was a soldier and said the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier is also in custody.

State

UPDATE: More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

Local

Midland County Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
This year’s Midland County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Odessa doctor dispels myths about masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
From viral social media posts to city council meetings across the country, claims about what masks can and can't do are swirling. We decided to speak with Doctor Rohith Saravanan of Odessa Regional Medical Center about how much truth there is to these claims.

Latest News

News

Dispelling myths about wearing masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Doctor Rohith Saravanan with Odessa Regional Medical Center is dispelling myths about what masks can and can't do.

News

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says no mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton held a news conference on Wednesday where he said the City of Midland will not be issuing a mask mandate.

Local

Big Daddy Zane’s joins other Texas bars in lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott’s shutdown order

Updated: 5 hours ago
More than 30 bar owners have filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott’s most recent shutdown order, including West Odessa’s Big Daddy Zane’s.

News

H-E-B to require masks at its stores

Updated: 5 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, July 1 H-E-B requires masks at all of its stores.

News

Big Daddy Zane's joins lawsuit filed against Governor Greg Abbott

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Odessa bar Big Daddy Zane's has joined with more than 30 bars that have filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott's most recent shutdown order.

News

Two Midland County employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two employees at the Midland County Tax Office have tested positive for COVID-19.