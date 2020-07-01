Medical Center Hospital opening new floor for COVID-19 cases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Ector County is causing Medical Center Hospital to change its operations.

MCH announced Wednesday that another floor at the hospital will be used for COVID-19 cases.

Non-COVID-19 patients that are on the floor now are being moved to other floors.

The new floor will start being used on Thursday morning and will provide the hospital with 28 more beds for COVID-19 patients.

MCH also announced that it will be suspending all elective surgeries that require an overnight stay effective immediately. This suspension of surgeries will last for the next two weeks.

The hospital will not be accepting patients from outside of Ector County for at least next week. Hospital officials say they will still treat anyone who comes through their doors and needs care.

As of Wednesday afternoon Ector County had a total of 1044 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

