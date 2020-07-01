Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Change in how ICU capacity reported in Houston criticized

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials are criticizing a change in how local hospitals are reporting intensive care unit capacity during the coronavirus pandemic. But officials within the Texas Medical Center, a sprawling medical complex made up of Houston’s major hospitals, say the change was done to provide more accurate information and reassure the public that it was not running out of intensive care unit or ICU beds for patients. The change came after the medical center reported its normal intensive care unit, or ICU, capacity was at 100%. Officials with the medical center are reassuring the public and saying they have plenty of capacity.

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM BAN

Judge deals setback to key Trump policy limiting asylum

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has knocked down a cornerstone border policy of the Trump administration that denies asylum to people who travel through another country to reach the Mexican border without first seeking protection in that country. Judge Timothy Kelly says authorities violated federal rule-making procedures by not seeking public feedback before putting the policy into effect in July 2019. The immediate impact of the judge's ruling on Tuesday is diminished by a coronavirus pandemic-related measure to quickly expel people who cross the border illegally and block asylum-seekers at official crossings.

AP-US-MISSING-SOLDIER-TEXAS

Family: Human remains found in Texas are missing soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — A lawyer says the family of a missing soldier believes partial remains found in Central Texas are hers. Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at Fort Hood, where she was based. The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command hasn't officially identified the remains, which were found Tuesday. But Natalie Khawam, the Guillen family’s lawyer, said Wednesday that evidence connects the remains to the missing 20-year-old soldier. She didn’t specify the evidence. The Army says it has identified two suspects in Guillen's disappearance, including a serviceman who killed himself early Wednesday and the civilian wife of a former Fort Hood soldier.

IMMIGRATION JUDGES-LAWSUIT

Immigration judges in lawsuit say US government muzzles them

Immigration judges say they are being muzzled by the Trump administration and the union that represents them is suing the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest confrontation between the judges and the Justice Department, which oversees U.S. immigration courts. The union's president says past administrations have allowed judges to speak publicly in their personal capacity to educate the public about the immigration court system. Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor says the new policy prohibits them from talking publicly about the courts or immigration and the lawsuit is seeking to block the policy. A Justice Department official said they don't comment on pending litigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

Austin City Limits music festival canceled as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes as Texas reported a record daily high of nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges people to stay home. The festival is one of the largest in the country. The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Texas' lieutenant governor criticizes Fauci as cases surge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' lieutenant governor is criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state continue surging to record highs. Republican Dan Patrick said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night that he doesn't need Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice anymore. Hours earlier, Texas reported that new infections skyrocketed to a single-day high of nearly 7,000 new cases and that hospitalizations continued soaring. Patrick has staunchly defended Texas’ reopening that was among the fastest in the nation. His newest comments were in response to Fauci telling senators Tuesday that he was concerned some states may be moving to fast.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS FOR BIDEN

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. It's the latest in a growing number of Republican groups to come out in support of Biden over President Donald Trump. The group, 43 Alumni for Biden, has recruited at least 200 former White House officials, campaign aides and Cabinet secretaries who worked under Bush to join the push against the Republican incumbent. They’re planning to roll out supportive testimonial videos featuring high-profile Republicans and launch a voter turnout effort in key states, aimed at turning out disaffected Republican voters.

AP-TX-DALLAS POLICE VIDEO POLICY

Dallas police announce policy to quickly release video

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police have announced a policy to release videos of police shootings and other incidents in which someone dies or is badly injured within three days. But it’s unclear whether the measure will lead to the prompt release of footage in all cases. Dallas police previously released video on a case-by-case basis. The department routinely withholds footage it says is exempt from public records law as part of an “ongoing investigation.” The policy announced Tuesday gives the police chief discretion over the release of video. A spokesman did not answer a question about how criminal cases will affect the policy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Doctors urge GOP to halt Texas convention as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.

AMERICA PROTESTS-DALLAS SUIT

Dallas women sue city, county over Texas' anti-rioting law

DALLAS (AP) — Three Dallas women arrested amid protests against racism and police violence are suing the city and surrounding county in a challenge to the Texas anti-rioting law. Fifty-five-year-old Yolanda Dobbins, 20-year-old Lily Godinez and 35-year-old Megan Nordyke filed suit in federal court Tuesday. They claim police selectively enforced Texas’ anti-rioting law in a way that targeted protests protected by the First Amendment and ask the court to rule it unconstitutional. They were among hundreds of people police arrested but declined to charge in protests that followed the death of George Floyd. The Dallas city attorney and the Dallas County judge’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.