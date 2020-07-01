Big Daddy Zane’s joins other Texas bars in lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott’s shutdown order

WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than 30 bar owners have filed a lawsuit against Governor Greg Abbott’s most recent shutdown order, including West Odessa’s Big Daddy Zane’s.

The bar owners are hoping to block the order that was issued on Friday forcing bars across the state to close.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the lawsuit was filed in Travis County by Houston attorney Jared Woodfill who said in a previous interview that the governor was sentencing those bar owners to bankruptcy.

“The first thing I did was cry because I know a lot of people aren’t going to be able to make it through this one. Barely made it through it, there’s going to be a lot of shutdowns over this,” said Gabrielle Ellison, the owner of Big Daddy Zane’s.

Another bar owner in East Texas who is involved in the lawsuit said she was left confused by the new order, saying she’s allowed to walk into a church or grocery store which has the same amount of people.

Governor Abbott addressed the lawsuit Tuesday saying he can understand the bar owners’ frustrations, but the spread needs to be addressed before larger shutdowns are issued across the board.

“I can understand their frustration, I can understand them being angry, because this is their living, their livelihood because of no fault of their own. But there are others who are being shut down from fault of their own,” said Abbott.

