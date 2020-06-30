Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Midland County Tax Office

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two employees at the Midland County Tax Office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Midland County Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Hood.

Hood says that her office is requiring social distancing and is sanitizing frequently.

According to Hood, her requests to the County to have the office professionally sanitized have gone unanswered.

“I have put in a minimum of three requests to get the Tax Office professionally sanitized and the requests as of this date have gone unanswered from the County. I will continue to do the best I can to protect my employees as well as the public.”

The Tax Office is located at the Midland County Annex on North A Street.

As of Monday afternoon, Midland County had 651 total COVID-19 cases.

