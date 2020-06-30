Advertisement

Two employees test positive for COVID-19 at Midland County Tax Office

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Two employees at the Midland County Tax Office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Midland County Tax Assessor-Collector Karen Hood.

Hood says that her office is requiring social distancing and is sanitizing frequently.

According to Hood, her requests to the County to have the office professionally sanitized have gone unanswered.

“I have put in a minimum of three requests to get the Tax Office professionally sanitized and the requests as of this date have gone unanswered from the County.  I will continue to do the best I can to protect my employees as well as the public.”

The Tax Office is located at the Midland County Annex on North A Street.

As of Monday afternoon, Midland County had 651 total COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Jay Hendricks to interview Governor Greg Abbott on CBS7 News at 5

Updated: 19 minutes ago
What’s next for the state of Texas as coronavirus cases continue to increase?

News

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Ector County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two rounds of COVID-19 testing are coming to Ector County this week.

Local

31-year-old man dies from COVID-19 in Odessa

Updated: 2 hours ago
A 31-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in Odessa.

News

H-E-B to require masks in all of its stores starting July 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, July 1 H-E-B will require customers to wear masks in all of its stores.

Latest News

State

More than 30 Texas bars sue over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent shutdown order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Ferman
Hoping to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s Friday decision ordering Texas bars to close due to a rise in coronavirus cases, more than 30 bar owners filed a lawsuit Monday challenging Abbott’s emergency order.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Local

Few details released on chase that ended along Highway 191

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
There is a large police presence near Highway 191 and Highway 158 in the western part of Midland Monday evening.

Local

Testing delayed in Ector County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Ector County's lab needs a break to catch up on orders, so results will be delayed.

Crime

Two teens arrested following crime spree in Odessa

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Police say a pair of 15-year-old boys caused nearly a dozen crime scenes around town Monday morning

Crime

Affidavits reveal new details on man arrested for drive-by shooting and deadly stabbing in Pecos County

Updated: 21 hours ago
Arrest affidavits obtained by the Fort Stockton Pioneer reveal new details on a man who authorities say was behind a drive-by shooting and deadly stabbing in Pecos County.