Testing delayed in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

It’s going to take a little more time to get coronavirus test results back in Ector County.

At a meeting this morning mayor turner says the lab they use for testing has been overwhelming by orders.

For that reason, the lab plans to take a 10-day break in order to catch up on tests they haven’t processed yet.

The mayor said testing will still be available, the results will just be delayed unless a new lab is found to send those tests to instead.

“So, the hospitals are working actively to find another company to use because the state is inundated with tests there,” Mayor David Turner said. “So, it’s just a supply and demand issue.”

The county will host eight free testing events throughout the month.

The first is tomorrow at Sherwood Park from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m..

