Legal Aid of NorthWest holding webinar for landlords & tenants dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Have renting questions?

Legal Aid of NorthWest will be holding a “Know Your Rights” webinar on Wednesday, July 1, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

According to a release, the webinar will address and discuss legal issues, including Landlords/Tenants, The CARES Arc, the Fifteenth Emergency Order and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal Aid of NorthWest services Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Ward, Winkler, Midland, Martin, Howard, Glasscock, Upton and Reagan County.

To sign up, you can email Pete Fierro at fierrop@lanwt.org or Jeannie Smith at smithb@lanwt.org with your name and phone number. You’re asked to contact LegalAid no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.