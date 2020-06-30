Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Doctors urge GOP to halt Texas convention as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' largest medical organization is urging the Texas GOP to reconsider plans hold its July convention in Houston as coronavirus caseloads continue surging. Texas GOP leaders have been firm that the three-day convention, which typically draws thousands of attendees, will go forward. They also say face coverings won't be mandated even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges the public to wear them. Dr. Diana Fite is president of the Texas Medical Association. She says now is “just not the time to bring thousands of the party faithful from around the state” to an indoor meeting.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARREST

Two men charged with rioting at Texas Capitol amid protest

Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

DOG ATTACK-CHILD KILLED

23-month-old child killed when attacked by dog in Texas

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-HARDING UNIVERSITY

Harding University won't rename building after Botham Jean

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas' largest private college says it won't change the name of a building that pays homage to a former school president who opposed integration. A petition from a graduate of Harding University had sought to rename the Beroge S. Benson Auditorium after Botham Jean. Jean was a Black man killed in his living room in 2018 by a white Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment as her own. Harding University President Bruce McLarty wrote a letter to the campus last week saying the name change won't happen. McLarty says he plans to honor Jean “prominently and permanently” on campus but hasn’t determined how.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-REMAIN-IN-MEXICO

Coronavirus case in refugee camp at US border raises alarm

HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit group says a person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border where an estimated 2,000 people await their immigration court dates. Global Response Management said in a statement Tuesday that the positive test came back Monday for one person and negative for three family members. Global Response Management is providing medical care at the camp. Tests are pending for two other people. Residents in the camp live in squalid conditions: Most sleep in tents or underneath tarps, and there’s little access to running water.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AIRLINES

Fauci, CDC chief raise concerns about full airline flights

Top federal health officials are criticizing American Airlines for planning to fill flights and leave no seats empty during the virus pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that packing people close together is even more problematic within the confines of an airplane. American said last week it will end its practice of trying to leave half of all middle seats empty. CDC director Robert Redfield says American's announcement sends the wrong message to the public. Texas-based American is joining United in trying to fill planes to 100%. Airlines are desperate to increase revenue as they try to survive a plunge in air travel due to the virus.

OBIT-RUDOLFO ANAYA

Rudolfo Anaya, ‘godfather’ of Chicano literature, dies at 82

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Rudolfo Anaya, who helped launch the 1970s Chicano Literature Movement with his novel “Bless Me, Ultima,” has died. Anaya’s niece, Belinda Henry, says the celebrated author died Sunday at his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home after a long illness. He was 82. Anaya came onto the scene with his breakthrough work, “Bless Me, Ultima,” in 1972. The World War II-era novel about a young Mexican American boy’s relationship with an older curandera, or healer, influenced a generation of Latino writers. It was made into a feature film in 2013. In 2016, Anaya was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Barack Obama.

SABLE PERMIAN RESOURCES-BANKRUPTCY

A Texas-based oil and gas company files for bankruptcy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas oil and gas company Sable Permian Resources has filed for bankruptcy. A news release says the company is seeking Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court in Houston. The Oklahoman reported Tuesday that Permian Resources was once part of American Energy Partners. That Oklahoma company was founded by Aubrey McClendon in 2013. American Energy announced it would close in 2016 and split up operations into separate companies, including Permian Resources. In 2017, it became Sable after the company reached a $1 billion deal with creditors to continue operating.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE FLAG

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races. The flag with the familiar X design is still visible along Southern highways and in some stores. It's far from being banished in the region. But even flag supporters are surprised by the speed with which change is taking place amid a national debate over racial inequality.

AP-LT-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEXICO-ASYLUM-SEEKERS

1st COVID-19 case in asylum seeker camp at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — An international disaster relief organization reports the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among migrants living in a tent encampment of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. Global Response Management said Tuesday that one person in the Matamoros, Tamaulipas camp across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas had tested positive. The U.S.-based relief organization says: “Aggressive isolation and tracing measures have been enacted." There are some 2,000 asylum seekers living in tents along the border. The migrants from Central America and other parts of the world have been stranded by the United States’ suspension of asylum hearings due to the pandemic.