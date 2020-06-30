Large police presence remains after chase ends in west Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

There is a large police presence near Highway 191 and Highway 158 in the western part of Midland Monday evening.

There is little information on what’s going on, but a reported chase ended in that location with DPS.

CBS7 has received reports of a possible officer-involved shooting and that it is a “very serious” situation.

We are waiting to hear back from DPS about what happened.

The Texas Department of Transportation has reported that law enforcement requested the closure of the north service road and westbound main lanes of Highway 191 for an investigation between W Loop 250 and County Road 1275. The Closure expected to last until around 4:00 a.m. That means about four and a half miles of roadway is shutdown. You’re urged to find an alternative route.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

