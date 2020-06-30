Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas bar owners filed lawsuits Monday seeking to overturn Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that closed their businesses to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Texas. Abbott has pinpointed the re-opening of bars last month as one of the sources behind a dramatic spike in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. The lawsuits allege Abbott's order violate the state constitution. Abbott hasn't said when he might allow them to reopen. The University of Texas released return-to-school plans for the fall, including a mask requirement in campus buildings.

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Voting is underway in Texas as the state tries to contain surging numbers of coronavirus cases. Early voting for primary runoffs began Monday as the state reported nearly 6,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which was a new daily high for the state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had postponed the primary runoffs to July back in March when the state had only a few dozes cases. The runoff election is July 14 and will decide the U.S. Senate nominee to run against Republican incumbent John Coryn.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that rejected environmental groups’ challenge to sections of wall the Trump administration is building along the U.S. border with Mexico. The high court on Monday declined to hear an appeal involving construction of 145 miles of steel-bollard walls along the border in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas. Environmental groups had challenged a federal law that allows the secretary of Homeland Security to waive any laws necessary to allow the quick construction of border fencing. Environmental groups argued that violates the Constitution’s separation of powers. But a lower court dismissed the case.