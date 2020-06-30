Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

UNDATED (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with rioting and committing other crimes at the Texas Capitol during demonstrations. The Texas Department of Public Safety says officers arrested 18-year-old Gerald Govan Brown Saturday. Police found 22-year-old Darius Deshawn Berkley already being held in an Austin jail on unrelated charges. Police say Brown is charged with crimes including criminal mischief-destruction of public monument and attempt to take a weapon from a peace officer. Berkley is jailed on charges of rioting and obstruction or retaliation. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. Brown was not listed in jail records.

QUINLAN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a toddler was killed when attacked by a dog in northern Texas. Hunt County Sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Haines says the 23-month-old child left an enclosed yard near Quinlan on Monday unnoticed by family members and walked a short distance along a gravel road before being attacked by the dog described as a pit bull or pit bull mix. Haines said the child was found in the road and died after being taken to a hospital. Haines said Tuesday the dog is being held at an animal control shelter. No charges have been filed pending completion of an investigation.

HOUSTON (AP) — A nonprofit group says a person has tested positive for the coronavirus in the sprawling refugee camp on the U.S.-Mexico border where an estimated 2,000 people await their immigration court dates. Global Response Management said in a statement Tuesday that the positive test came back Monday for one person and negative for three family members. Global Response Management is providing medical care at the camp. Tests are pending for two other people. Residents in the camp live in squalid conditions: Most sleep in tents or underneath tarps, and there’s little access to running water.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas bar owners filed lawsuits Monday seeking to overturn Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that closed their businesses to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Texas. Abbott has pinpointed the re-opening of bars last month as one of the sources behind a dramatic spike in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. The lawsuits allege Abbott's order violate the state constitution. Abbott hasn't said when he might allow them to reopen. The University of Texas released return-to-school plans for the fall, including a mask requirement in campus buildings.