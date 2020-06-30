Advertisement

H-E-B to require masks in all of its stores starting July 1

Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting Wednesday, July 1 H-E-B will require customers to wear masks in all of its stores.

H-E-B states that more than 80 percent of its stores are already operating under a mandatory mask order.

“The CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly urge the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces as a proven way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.  Many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and as Texans Helping Texans, we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe.  Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texans healthy,” stated H-E-B in an email to CBS7.

