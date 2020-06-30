Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing coming to Ector County

Testing will be held in West Ector County on Wednesday and South Ector County on Thursday.
COVID-19 testing was held at the Ector County Coliseum in April.
COVID-19 testing was held at the Ector County Coliseum in April.
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 testing is coming to Ector County.

According to a release, the following testing sites have been scheduled:

- West Ector County: Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kellus Turner Park at 2230 Sycamore Drive.

- South Ector County: Thursday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department at 4454 West Apple Street.

The testing is free and available to all Ector County residents.

To register you must go online here or call (512) 883-2400.

