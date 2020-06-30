Free COVID-19 testing coming to Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 testing is coming to Ector County.

According to a release, the following testing sites have been scheduled:

- West Ector County: Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kellus Turner Park at 2230 Sycamore Drive.

- South Ector County: Thursday, July 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department at 4454 West Apple Street.

The testing is free and available to all Ector County residents.

To register you must go online here or call (512) 883-2400.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.