31-year-old man dies from COVID-19 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 31-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in Odessa.

The patient was being treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center. ORMC tells CBS7 that he died Monday night.

ORMC could not say if the man was from Odessa.

This is the second youngest COVID-19 related death reported at an Odessa hospital.

Back in April, a 30-year-old woman died from complications due to the virus.

On Tuesday Ector County reported that it had a total of 900 COVID-19 cases.

