Advertisement

31-year-old man dies from COVID-19 in Odessa

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A 31-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in Odessa.

The patient was being treated at Odessa Regional Medical Center. ORMC tells CBS7 that he died Monday night.

ORMC could not say if the man was from Odessa.

This is the second youngest COVID-19 related death reported at an Odessa hospital.

Back in April, a 30-year-old woman died from complications due to the virus.

On Tuesday Ector County reported that it had a total of 900 COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

H-E-B to require masks in all of its stores starting July 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting Wednesday, July 1 H-E-B will require customers to wear masks in all of its stores.

State

More than 30 Texas bars sue over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent shutdown order

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Ferman
Hoping to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s Friday decision ordering Texas bars to close due to a rise in coronavirus cases, more than 30 bar owners filed a lawsuit Monday challenging Abbott’s emergency order.

News

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Local

Few details released on chase that ended along Highway 191

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
There is a large police presence near Highway 191 and Highway 158 in the western part of Midland Monday evening.

Latest News

Local

Testing delayed in Ector County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
Ector County's lab needs a break to catch up on orders, so results will be delayed.

Crime

Two teens arrested following crime spree in Odessa

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
Police say a pair of 15-year-old boys caused nearly a dozen crime scenes around town Monday morning

Crime

Affidavits reveal new details on man arrested for drive-by shooting and deadly stabbing in Pecos County

Updated: 19 hours ago
Arrest affidavits obtained by the Fort Stockton Pioneer reveal new details on a man who authorities say was behind a drive-by shooting and deadly stabbing in Pecos County.

State

Texas city and county leaders ask Gov. Greg Abbott for authority to implement local stay-at-home orders

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cassandra Pollock
As Texas grapples with soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, local elected officials in some of the state’s most populous counties are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to roll back business reopenings and allow them to reinstate stay-at-home orders for their communities in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

State

Texas education officials consider changing state’s sex education policy for first time in 23 years

Updated: 21 hours ago
For the first time since 1997, Texas education officials will consider a new statewide sexual education policy, and it could include teaching middle schoolers about birth control options beyond abstinence.

Local

Midland police identify woman killed in Monday morning crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
Police say that one person was killed in a crash along Garfield Street on Monday.