Veteran’s stolen American flag replaced by VFW troop

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Last week, a WWII veteran’s American flag, which was being flown upside down as a symbol of protest, was stolen out of his yard.

But on Friday, VFW Post 4149 Motorcycle Group #4 as well as combat veterans presented him a brand new one to replace it.

The troop hoisted the flag up on the man’s flag pole and the group took a picture together as it blew in the wind behind them.

