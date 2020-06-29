Advertisement

Two suspects arrested following crime spree in Odessa

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police have arrested two suspects who they say were involved in a number of crimes on Monday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers first received a call around 10:30 a.m. that two men stole a car, burglarized another vehicle, were involved in three hit-and-runs along Dixie Boulevard and attempted to break into an RV.

The suspects also climbed onto someone’s roof.

As of 11:15 a.m. both of the suspects were taken into custody.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

