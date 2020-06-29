Advertisement

Midland police identify woman killed in Monday morning crash

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Police say that one person was killed in a crash along Garfield Street on Monday.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 47-year-old Veronica Felon.

Officers with the Midland Police Department and EMS were called to a crash in the 1800 block of South Garfield Street on Monday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet pickup.

The driver and passenger of the Mustang were rushed to the Midland Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, where the passenger, identified as Felon, died from her injuries. The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Mustang was traveling north on Garfield Street when it turned into the southbound lanes and spun out of control before hitting the truck.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brewster County mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting Tuesday morning residents in Brewster County above the age of 10 must wear a mask while in public.

News

Odessa mask mandate voted down

Updated: 1 hour ago
Odessa's City Council voted 6-1 against a mask mandate during their meeting Monday morning.

Local

Dr. Ray Perryman: Worst may be over for Texas economy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dr. M. Ray Perryman
As with the US numbers a couple of weeks ago, Texas experienced an expected uptick in employment in May. The addition of 237,800 jobs led all states and was by far the largest monthly gain that Texas has ever seen. Given all of the bad news for the economy, it’s nice to have at least an initial signal that the worst may be over.

Local

Brewster County makes face masks mandatory with executive order

Updated: 2 hours ago
An executive order is bringing changes to Brewster County, including a face mask mandate.

Latest News