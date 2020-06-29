Midland police identify woman killed in Monday morning crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Police say that one person was killed in a crash along Garfield Street on Monday.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 47-year-old Veronica Felon.

Officers with the Midland Police Department and EMS were called to a crash in the 1800 block of South Garfield Street on Monday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet pickup.

The driver and passenger of the Mustang were rushed to the Midland Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, where the passenger, identified as Felon, died from her injuries. The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Mustang was traveling north on Garfield Street when it turned into the southbound lanes and spun out of control before hitting the truck.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.