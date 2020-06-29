Advertisement

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton to hold news conference to discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, Watch on the CBS7 Facebook page at 3:30 p.m.

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Mayor Patrick Payton will be holding a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order.

The order, which was issued Friday, called for bars to close again and restaurants to reduce their maximum occupancy back to 50%.

Mayor Payton’s news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m.

You will be able to watch the news conference on the CBS7 Facebook page.

