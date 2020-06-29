Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. CDT

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Voting is underway in Texas as the state tries to contain surging numbers of coronavirus cases. Early voting for primary runoffs began Monday as the state reported nearly 6,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, which was a new daily high for the state. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had postponed the primary runoffs to July back in March when the state had only a few dozes cases. The runoff election is July 14 and will decide the U.S. Senate nominee to run against Republican incumbent John Coryn.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas bar owners filed lawsuits Monday seeking to overturn Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that closed their businesses to help contain the spread of the coronavirus in Texas. Abbott has pinpointed the re-opening of bars last month as one of the sources behind a dramatic spike in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations. The lawsuits allege Abbott's order violate the state constitution. Abbott hasn't said when he might allow them to reopen. The University of Texas released return-to-school plans for the fall, including a mask requirement in campus buildings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that rejected environmental groups’ challenge to sections of wall the Trump administration is building along the U.S. border with Mexico. The high court on Monday declined to hear an appeal involving construction of 145 miles of steel-bollard walls along the border in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas. Environmental groups had challenged a federal law that allows the secretary of Homeland Security to waive any laws necessary to allow the quick construction of border fencing. Environmental groups argued that violates the Constitution’s separation of powers. But a lower court dismissed the case.

HOUSTON (AP) — A longtime top Houston area prosecutor has resigned after posting a meme on Facebook that appeared to equate Nazis with people who have been participating in protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Kaylynn Williford, who was head of the trial bureau at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, had last week posted the meme. In a statement Monday, Williford says she never intended for her post to be offensive and has worked to defend victims and the wrongfully accused. Various area attorneys had questioned whether the post was derogatory of the Black Lives Matter movement and if it might be racist.