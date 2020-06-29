ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council is holding an emergency meeting Monday at 10 a.m.

Odessa Emergency City Council Meeting WATCH: Odessa's City Council is holding an emergency meeting this morning to discuss COVID-19 and a possible face mask mandate. https://www.cbs7.com/2020/06/29/city-of-odessa-holding-emergency-meeting-to-discuss-possible-mask-mandate-watch-on-the-cbs7-facebook-page/ Posted by CBS7 News on Monday, June 29, 2020

According to the meeting’s agenda, the city council will be discussing COVID-19 related issues and a Mayoral order regarding a health and safety policy and face covering guidelines within the city.

Last week Odessa Mayor David Turner said that he was considering a mask mandate.

You will be able to watch the City Council meeting on the CBS7 Facebook page.

