City of Odessa holding emergency meeting to discuss possible mask mandate, Watch on the CBS7 Facebook page

City of Odessa holding emergency meeting to discuss possible mask mandate
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council is holding an emergency meeting Monday at 10 a.m.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the city council will be discussing COVID-19 related issues and a Mayoral order regarding a health and safety policy and face covering guidelines within the city.
Last week Odessa Mayor David Turner said that he was considering a mask mandate.

