Brewster County makes face masks mandatory with executive order

(KOSA)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An executive order is bringing changes to Brewster County, including a face mask mandate.

On Monday, Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano issued an executive order due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, will require that anyone above the age of 10 wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while they’re in a public place or working in an area where they are near coworkers.

Brewster County also requires that all commercial entities develop and implement a health and safety policy.

Outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people have also been banned.

You can read the full executive order here.

