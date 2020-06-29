Brewster County makes face masks mandatory with executive order
BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An executive order is bringing changes to Brewster County, including a face mask mandate.
On Monday, Brewster County Judge Eleazar Cano issued an executive order due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, will require that anyone above the age of 10 wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while they’re in a public place or working in an area where they are near coworkers.
Brewster County also requires that all commercial entities develop and implement a health and safety policy.
Outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people have also been banned.
You can read the full executive order here.
Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.