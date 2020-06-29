Advertisement

Affidavits reveal new details on man arrested for drive-by shooting and deadly stabbing in Pecos County

Kristopher Galvan has been charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Kristopher Galvan, 30.(Mugshot: Midland County Detention Center)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) - Arrest affidavits obtained by the Fort Stockton Pioneer reveal new details on a man who authorities say was behind a drive-by shooting and deadly stabbing in Pecos County.

Kristopher Galvan, 30, has been charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Fort Stockton Police Department, their officers were called to the scene of a shooting on the evening of June 15.

Police arrived at the scene and learned that a victim had been shot by a suspect in a black SUV.

That same day the Pecos County Sheriff’s Office was asked to do a welfare check for Randy Clark, 45 after he didn’t show up for work and didn’t answer when his friend called to check on him.

Deputies arrived at Clark’s home and found that he had been killed and his house ransacked. His truck was found to be missing as well as horses and other property.

A friend of Clark told the deputies that a man, identified as Galvan, lived in a building on Clark’s property. Galvan’s vehicle was found abandoned four blocks away from the home.

The sheriff’s office then learned that Galvan had been pulled over for a traffic stop in Midland County. He was reportedly driving Clark’s truck when he was pulled over, and several items that were missing from the home were found with him.

According to both affidavits, DPS and Texas Rangers became involved in the investigations and began conducting interviews.

A DPS CID agent interviewed a family member of the person who owned the black SUV involved in the shooting. The family member told the agent that she had been forced by Galvan at gunpoint to drive him to where the shooting happened.

A Texas Ranger interviewed Galvan following his arrest in Midland. During the interview, Galvan reportedly confessed to forcing the woman to drive the SUV during the shooting. Galvan also admitted to killing Clark and taking his property.

