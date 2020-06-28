Associated Press Texas Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 28.

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 28 10:45 AM Vice President Pence attends First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration - First Baptist Dallas Freedom Sunday celebration, an annual fireworks celebration and patriotic worship, with special guest Vice President Mike Pence

Location: First Baptist Dallas, 1707 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX

Weblinks: https://www.firstdallas.org, https://twitter.com/firstdallas

Contacts: Abigail Miller, First Baptist Dallas media, press@firstdallas.org, 1 214 969 7764

--------------------

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 9:30 AM Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

Weblinks: http://dallasfed.org/, https://twitter.com/DallasFed

Contacts: Emily Kerr, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Research Department, Emily.Kerr@dal.frb.org, 1 214 922 6941

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM Greater Houston Coalition for Justice hosts news conference on police brutality after George Floyd - Greater Houston Coalition for Justice hosts news conference on the 'State of Police Brutality in Houston and Harris County Since the George Floyd Aftermath'

Location: Houston City Hall (Pool side), 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://greaterhoustoncoalitionforjustice.com/

Contacts: Johnny Mata, Greater Houston Coalition for Justice, jnmata1@att.net, 1 832 723 3110

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 Lennox International Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.lennoxinternational.com

Contacts: Steve Harrison, Lennox International Inc Investor Relations, investor@lennoxintl.com, 1 972 497 6670

--------------------

Monday, Jun. 29 Camden Property Trust: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.camdenliving.com/internet/html/inverela_SNL.html, https://twitter.com/CamdenLiving

Contacts: Kimberly A Callahan, Camden Property Trust Investor Relations, kcallahan@camdenliving.com, 1 713 354 2549

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 - Thursday, Jul. 02 NCS4 Annual National Sports Safety and Security Conference and Exhibition

Location: JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.sporteventsecurity.com, https://twitter.com/NCS4usm

Contacts: NCS4, ncs4@usm.edu, 1 601 266 6183

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Service Corporation International: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.sci-corp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=108068&p=irol-irhome&alias=03

Contacts: Debbie Young, Service Corporation Inter. Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@sci-us.com, 1 713 525 9088

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Vistra Energy Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://investor.vistraenergy.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Contacts: Molly Sorg, Vistra Energy Investor Relations, investor@vistraenergy.com, 1 214 812 0046

--------------------

Tuesday, Jun. 30 Quanta Services Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.quantaservices.com/events_calendar

Contacts: Kip Rupp, Quanta Services Investor Relations, investors@quantaservices.com, 1 713 341 7260