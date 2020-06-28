Shoplifter stopped by civilian in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A man was arrested in Odessa Saturday for shoplifting with the help of a civilian.

OPD said 53-year-old William Snipes initially went to the west side HEB and tried to steal something there.

When that didn’t work, police report he went to a nearby Walmart and stole several times but was followed by a customer who noticed what he was doing.

Police said Snipes then ran through the backyards of several neighboring homes before he came all the way back around to the same HEB again where he was confronted by a civilian who injured him in his attempt to stop him.

He was not hurt by officers.

OPD is charging snipes with theft of property and criminal trespassing.

This is far from his first offense. OPD said this is the 12th time Snipes has been arrested for stealing.

