Advertisement

Shoplifter stopped by civilian in Odessa

By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A man was arrested in Odessa Saturday for shoplifting with the help of a civilian.

OPD said 53-year-old William Snipes initially went to the west side HEB and tried to steal something there.

When that didn’t work, police report he went to a nearby Walmart and stole several times but was followed by a customer who noticed what he was doing.

Police said Snipes then ran through the backyards of several neighboring homes before he came all the way back around to the same HEB again where he was confronted by a civilian who injured him in his attempt to stop him.

He was not hurt by officers.

OPD is charging snipes with theft of property and criminal trespassing.

This is far from his first offense. OPD said this is the 12th time Snipes has been arrested for stealing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Big Spring’s mayor proposes idea to keep bars afloat amid retriggered lockdowns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The governor’s order requires bars to close their doors, but delivery options are still on the table.

Local

Fire burns in South Odessa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
A small building caught fire, then spread into the grass.

Local

Midland Soup Kitchen gives away all their donated clothes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The free garage sale cleared out all the clothes the soup kitchen had stored.

News

Midland Soup Kitchen gives away all their donated clothes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested for assaulting Midland Starbucks employee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
MPD reports the man punched an employee after he was denied service for not wearing a mask.

National

Triple Amputee Gets Back In The Saddle

Updated: 13 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

Local

ECSO pushes back on claims that inmates aren’t being protected from the coronavirus

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT
|
By Shane Battis
Protesters claim inmates aren't being protected against the coronavirus, but the sheriff's office says otherwise.

Local

Local bars voice frustration after Abbott shuts down businesses again

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Jakob Brandenburg
The Texas governor announced Friday morning that he is once again closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity to 50%.

Local

ECSO pushes back on claims that inmates aren't being protected

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 newscast.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.