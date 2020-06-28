Midland Soup Kitchen gives away all their donated clothes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midland Soup Kitchen hosted a garage sale with deals you truly can’t beat.

All the clothes laid out at their sale was completely free. Soup Kitchen organizers said because dining hall was closed, there was no one to give out all the clothes they had in storage.

Organizers said every single item was given away to families who need them and, for now, the soup kitchen is no longer accepting clothing donations until their dining hall is reopened.

However, they are open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to serve to-go meals.

