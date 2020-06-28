Midland High alum Daviin Davis lives out his dream to play professional basketball

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Daviin Davis is a professional basketball player in the Poissy (pronounced Porsey) Basketball Association in France.

Davis is a Permian Basin native and played for Midland High, then went to play junior college ball at Midland College which propelled him into playing at the Division I level.

“Born and raised Midland, Texas,” Midland High alum Daviin Davis said. “Grew up on the east side of town. Roots come out of the boys and girls club on the south side of town. And then playing one year for Midland College. Getting the Most Improved Player on the team. Got to go to the regional then lost to Howard College. After that I went on to Weber State.”

Davis played three seasons for the Wildcats while averaging 9.5 points per game his senior season.

His coach played mostly seniors but Davis said a pivotal point in his basketball career was getting to play alongside a budding freshman guard coming off the bench. That freshman is now All-NBA guard Damian Lillard who Davis says helped elevate his career and knowledge of the game.

“He was 6′1” then as a freshman,” Davis said. “Just shooting the ball lights out back then. We were the best record ever at the school. And you could just see he was, I didn’t know he would be All-NBA someday, but I knew he had great things coming to him.

Now Davis is making a name for himself in France in the Porsey Basketball Association. He’s faced his fair share of struggles along with playing professional basketball, but says getting to live out his life long dream is well worth it.

“Second game I played really well, I think they offered me like $1,500 for the rest of the month,” Davis said. “I stayed there seven months and ended up getting highest scorer of the league, winning MVP of the All-Star game, was an all-star there. It really boosted my career in those environments where it was doggy dog.”

