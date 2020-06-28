Advertisement

Man fires shots at business center in Northern California

The suspect had been shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m. Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, says he heard the shooter fire from a semi-automatic weapon.
The suspect had been shot in the chest around 3:45 p.m. Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, says he heard the shooter fire from a semi-automatic weapon.(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED BLUFF, Calif (AP) — Authorities shot a man who drove into a distribution center Saturday south of Red Bluff and started shooting at people, local media reported.

The shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center, emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper.

There also was a fire at the site, and the suspect appears to have rammed a vehicle into the building, dispatchers said. There were about 200 workers inside the facility, some of whom locked themselves in a room , employees at the center told the KHSL TV station.

The suspect was described as being in a white vehicle that had wedged into the building, the Sacramento Bee reported. The shooter was in the middle of the parking lot, dispatchers said.

The suspect had been shot in the chest by about 3:45 p.m., dispatchers told the newspaper.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility’s receiving center, said he heard the shooter fire from a semi-automatic weapon.

“It went on and on — I don’t even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said. “I just know it was a lot.”

Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he went, he said.

Thammakhanty told the newspaper that he didn’t know his identity.

Fellow employee, Franklin Lister, 51, told the New York Times he had just started work when a coworker ran down the hallway shouting: “Active gunfire! Active shooter!”

Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg getting run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the store, but the man wasn’t sure whether he’d been shot, dispatchers said.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told the Record-Searchlight that the company is “aware of the situation” and working with law enforcement.

“We don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” Pope said.

Red Bluff is a city of about 14,000 people about 131 miles (210 kilometers) north of Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

National

State of schools still unclear for the fall

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Parents, students and teachers are wondering what the new year will look like.

News

Midland Soup Kitchen gives away all their donated clothes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast.

National Politics

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LYNN BERRY
Joe Biden is sharply criticizing President Donald Trump over a report that he says, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops and stand up to Russia.

Latest News

National

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

Updated: 3 hours ago
Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday.

National Politics

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

National

Five states set new single day COVID-19 infection records

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Florida sets new daily record with 9,585 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI
The federal government has been sending a foggy message over the past few months about whether people should wear face masks during the pandemic.

National

Miss. Governor on state flag: ‘If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it’

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gov. Reeves shared a tweet Saturday morning that the argument over the flag has become “divisive” and that “it’s time to end it.”

National

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point.