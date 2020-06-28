Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The brother of a 20-year-old student who was shot and seriously injured by police at a protest in Austin, Texas, says officers' use of less lethal munitions, such as beanbags, should be reviewed. Justin Howell was hospitalized in critical condition after the May 31 protest and discharged this week. He was shot in the head with a beanbag and his brother, Josh Howell, says he has brain damage. The police chief says the officer who shot Howell was aiming at another protester who was throwing rocks at police. The city and Police Department have since taken steps toward banning the use of such munitions at protests.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas have continued to surge on Saturday with the state reporting 5,747 new cases. A day earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the new number of cases reported Saturday brought the state’s total to 143,371 confirmed cases. Also Saturday, health officials said 42 more deaths were reported from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 2,366.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business. The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas. Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases. The White House says Pence will still travel to those states to meet with their governors and health teams. Florida and Arizona have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days. Pence is traveling to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But political events in Arizona on Tuesday and Florida on Thursday have been pushed off.