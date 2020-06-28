Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas have continued to surge on Saturday with the state reporting 5,747 new cases. A day earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. The Texas Department of State Health Services said the new number of cases reported Saturday brought the state’s total to 143,371 confirmed cases. Also Saturday, health officials said 42 more deaths were reported from the virus, bringing the state’s total to 2,366.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors allege that a woman burned down her $1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband’s health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud. A seven-count federal indictment, filed June 17, charges Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud aiding and abetting. Court records show they were arrested and both pleaded not guilty Monday. The couple is accused of submitting more than 100,00 claims to federal health care programs for “sham” physical therapy, psychotherapy and pain management services from 2014 to 2017. The fire happened in October 2017.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The brother of a 20-year-old student who was shot and seriously injured by police at a protest in Austin, Texas, says officers' use of less lethal munitions, such as beanbags, should be reviewed. Justin Howell was hospitalized in critical condition after the May 31 protest and discharged this week. He was shot in the head with a beanbag and his brother, Josh Howell, says he has brain damage. The police chief says the officer who shot Howell was aiming at another protester who was throwing rocks at police. The city and Police Department have since taken steps toward banning the use of such munitions at protests.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business. The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas. Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.