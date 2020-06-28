Eighth COVID-19 related death reported at Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System is reporting its eighth COVID-19 related death.

According to MCHS, the 70-year-old patient died on Sunday morning.

MCHS says that the patient transferred to MCH from the Big Bend Regional Medical Center in Alpine on June 18. The patient had several pre-existing conditions.

As of Sunday morning, there are 20 COVID-19 patients at MCH. Two patients are in the Critical Care Units on ventilators.

You can find the latest COVID-19 case numbers across West Texas here.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.