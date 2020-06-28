Big Spring’s mayor proposes idea to keep bars afloat amid retriggered lockdowns

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Bars have once again closed throughout Texas, but Big Spring’s mayor has an idea to keep cash and alcohol flowing in his city.

Part of Governor Greg Abbott’s new order mentions that bars can still sell to-go drinks or deliver them.

So, Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason took to Facebook outlining a plan for an outdoor concert series in where bar owners can deliver drinks to attendees.

He wrote in the post that the city’s plaza could be open for several evenings each week where folks can listen to music and practice social distancing while wearing masks.

At the same time, he mayor wrote that a delivery area could be set up for visitors to order drinks that the bars can deliver.

Of course, this is an idea the mayor said he is still work shopping, but he said he hopes to make this happen this coming Thursday.

