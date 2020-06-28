Advertisement

Biden slams Trump over reported bounties placed on US troops

In this June 11, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia.
In this June 11, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By LYNN BERRY
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump on Saturday over a report that he said, if true, contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the commander in chief and his failure to protect U.S. troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia.

The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, at a time when the U.S. and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.

“The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander in chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theater of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing,” Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, said during a virtual town hall.

The White House said neither Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence was briefed on such intelligence. “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Russia called the report “nonsense.”

“This unsophisticated plant clearly illustrates the low intellectual abilities of the propagandists of American intelligence, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to make up this nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Times quoted a Taliban spokesman denying that its militants have such a deal with the Russian intelligence agency.

The newspaper, citing unnamed officials familiar with the intelligence, said the findings were presented to Trump and discussed by his National Security Council in late March. Officials developed potential responses, starting with a diplomatic complaint to Russia, but the White House has yet to authorize any step, the report said.

Biden slammed Trump over his reported failure to act.

“Not only has he failed to sanction and impose any kind of consequences on Russia for this egregious violation of international law, Donald Trump has continued his embarrassing campaign of deference and debasing himself before Vladimir Putin,” the former vice president said.

Biden called it a “betrayal of the most sacred duty we bear as a nation — to protect and equip our troops when we send them into harm’s way.”

He said Americans who serve in the military put their life on the line. “But they should never, never, never ever face a threat like this with their commander in chief turning a blind eye to a foreign power putting a bounty on their heads,” he said.

“I’m quite frankly outraged by the report,” Biden said. He promised that if he is elected, “Putin will be confronted and we’ll impose serious costs on Russia.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midland Soup Kitchen gives away all their donated clothes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast.

National

Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book

Updated: 2 hours ago
Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to halt publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, after his first bid was rejected by a New York City judge Thursday.

National Politics

Pence cancels some political events because of virus spikes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Vice President Mike Pence has called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona for this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus

As cases surge in US, rural areas seeing increases as well

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

Latest News

National

Five states set new single day COVID-19 infection records

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Florida sets new daily record with 9,585 COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

What to wear: Feds’ mixed messages on masks sow confusion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI
The federal government has been sending a foggy message over the past few months about whether people should wear face masks during the pandemic.

National

Miss. Governor on state flag: ‘If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it’

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Reeves shared a tweet Saturday morning that the argument over the flag has become “divisive” and that “it’s time to end it.”

National

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Updated: 6 hours ago
Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point.

National

Governors face competing voices as reported virus cases rise

Updated: 7 hours ago
With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on what they should do.

National

Coronavirus cases surge, US continues to reopen

Updated: 8 hours ago
|