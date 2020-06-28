Advertisement

Bagged salad recall expands to Walmart amid cyclospora outbreak

Walmart is recalling 12-and 24-ounce bags of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad. The items have best-if-used by dates of May 19 to July 4 and were sold at stores in several Midwest states.
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN/Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked more items to a multi-state outbreak of cyclospora infections that has hospitalized 23 people.

Walmart is recalling 12-and 24-ounce bags of Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad. The items have best-if-used by dates of May 19 to July 4 and were sold at select stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Officials say the Illinois company Fresh Express produced the salads, which contain iceberg lettuce, carrots and red cabbage. Earlier this month, Fresh Express recalled similar items sold at Hy-vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest.

The salads are being recalled as a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from the cyclospora parasite.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 206 people have been infected and 23 hospitalized. Common symptoms of the intestinal infection include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue.

Customers are urged to throw away the salads. Anyone with questions, or those looking to obtain refunds, may contact Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

