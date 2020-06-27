TX—Texas Primary Election Testing, Advisory

EDITORS:

The Texas State Primary Runoff Election is Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Poll close: 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. CDT)

First results expected: 8:00 p.m. EDT (7:00 p.m. CDT)

CONTACTS - TESTING, REPORTS, DELIVERY, COVERAGE, DOCUMENTATION, SERVICES:

Direct questions about election testing, reports or delivery to AP elections services to AP Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org. Premium service details can be found in welcome letters.

Direct questions about news and photo coverage to News Editor Adam Causey at ACausey@ap.org.

Documentation for AP Elections services is available at http://aphelp.ap.org.

Members and customers interested in premium AP Election Services should contact their sales rep or Customer Support at 877-836-9477 or apcustomersupport@ap.org.

UPDATES:

NATIONAL TESTING:

See US—Election Testing Advisory for details about national testing, reports and delivery details.

ELECTION PROFILE:

The runoff elections were originally scheduled for May but postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest race will determine which Democrat will face Republican Sen. John Cornyn: Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West. Hegar was the top vote-getter in the crowded March primary, but Royce has since won the endorsement of many of their former rivals. Closely watched congressional runoffs include former White House doctor Ronny Jackson trying to win the GOP nomination in the Texas Panhandle. Former Republican Rep. Pete Sessions, who lost his longtime Dallas district in 2018, also made the runoff in his bid to return to Congress but in a new rural district.

ANOMALIES:

Due to the spread of coronavirus across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott extended the early voting period for the July 14th runoff election. Early voting will now begin June 29th instead of July 6th.

All counties close at 7:00PM local time. Most of the state is in the CTZ and closes at 8:00PM ET. Counties in MTZ close at 9:00PM ET: Culberson (pct of Salt Flat only), El Paso, Hudspeth.

Polls with less than 50 registered voters may close early if all have voted. HB 3964 states that if a court orders a countywide polling place to be open after 7:00 p.m., then all county wide polling places in that county must remain open for the length of time that was ordered.

DELEGATE ALLOCATION:

During testing and on election night, AP will allocate presidential delegates, except during the day of the final test, Monday, March 2. Allocation may not reach 100% of available delegates during testing or on election night.

TESTING INFORMATION:

Mon. July 6, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EDT, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT

Thurs. July 9, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. EDT, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. CDT

Fri. July 10, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. EDT, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. CDT

Mon. July 13, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. EDT, noon – 1 p.m. CDT

Test results are created electronically to test the accuracy of the election night reporting system. They should not be broadcast, published, replicated or posted on websites. Report frequency in testing may not reflect the actual election night schedule. For example, county tables for contested statewide races move to Member Choice subscribers in each test but move just twice election night.

This advisory will be updated throughout the testing period. Races, candidates and precincts are considered preliminary until AP advises that they are final. Changes may be made up to Election Day.

Zeros will be transmitted after testing on the eve of the election, and again from 1-2 p.m. EDT/12-1 p.m. CDT.

Race calls: AP will make race calls on election night unless a race is too close to call. Race calls will be made during testing, except on the day of the final test.

Uncontested races: There are no uncontested races for the state primary.

Winners: AP will move a list of unofficial winners, TX-Winners, at the end of tabulation and during each test, except on the final day of testing.

End of tabulation: AP will advise when its election night tabulation of results has concluded, generally before 6 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. CDT the day after the election.

ELECTION DAY

Premium Election Customers:

API, APEO-FTP, ANPA-FTP, DNE Elections will have zeros by 2 a.m. EDT/1 a.m. CDT Election Day.

AP Newsroom and Webfeeds Users:

On Election Day from 1-2 p.m. EDT/12-1 p.m. CDT, there will be a “live” (non-test) transmission of reports with zeros sent to AP Newsroom and Webfeeds. Pull in these live zero reports to clear your systems of test data.

DEFINITIONS OF KEY WORDS IN STATE SLUGS:

“TopRaces-Glance-Sum” contains race-wide results in summary format for contests AP considers editorially significant. “Glance” reports include summary results for one or more races with similar characteristics.

“Contested” provides results in summary format for contested legislative races.

“Cnty” provides results in tabular format by county for a race.

“CntyLong” provides results in summary format by county for a race.

ELECTION NIGHT SLUGS BY SERVICE / ELECTION NIGHT REPORT SCHEDULE

Here are the slugs for the reports AP will provide and approximate times they will move for each service on election night:

Premium Elections Results via Digital Feeds (API, ANPA-FTP, APEO-FTP, DNE Elections): Results are updated every one to three minutes for API/DNE and four to five minutes for APEO-FTP and ANPA-FTP.

TX-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

TX-Dem-House-Contested

TX-GOP-House-Contested

TX-Other-Glance-Sum

TX-Dem-StSen-Contested

TX-GOP-StSen-Contested

TX-Dem-StHou-Contested

TX-GOP-StHou-Contested

TX-Dem-Cnty-Senate

TX-Dem-CntyLong-Senate

TX-Dem-House-3-Cnty

TX-Dem-House-10-Cnty

TX-Dem-House-13-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-13-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-15-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-16-Cnty

TX-Dem-House-17-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-17-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-18-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-20-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-22-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-23-Cnty

TX-Dem-House-24-Cnty

TX-Dem-House-31-Cnty

TX-GOP-House-35-Cnty

TX-Dem-House-3-CntyLng

TX-Dem-House-10-CntyLng

TX-Dem-House-13-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-13-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-15-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-16-CntyLng

TX-Dem-House-17-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-17-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-18-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-20-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-22-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-23-CntyLng

TX-Dem-House-24-CntyLng

TX-Dem-House-31-CntyLng

TX-GOP-House-35-CntyLng

Member Choice Basic / Member Choice Plus / Member Choice Complete, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

TX-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :20 and :50

TX-Dem-House-Contested, at :40

TX-GOP-House-Contested, at :40

TX-Other-Glance-Sum, at :10 and :40

TX-Dem-StSen-Contested, even hours at :40

TX-GOP-StSen-Contested, even hours at :40

TX-Dem-StHou-Contested, odd hours at :45

TX-GOP-StHou-Contested, odd hours at :45

TX-Dem-Cnty-Senate, at :50

TX-Dem-House-3-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-Dem-House-10-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-Dem-House-13-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-13-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-15-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-16-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-Dem-House-17-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-17-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-18-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-20-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-22-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-23-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-Dem-House-24-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-Dem-House-31-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

TX-GOP-House-35-Cnty, at 22:30 and 02:30

OpenWire / NewsPower / Newspower Max, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

TX-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :20 and :50

TX-Dem-House-Contested, at :40

TX-GOP-House-Contested, at :40

TX-Other-Glance-Sum, at :10 and :40

TX-Dem-StSen-Contested, even hours at :40

TX-GOP-StSen-Contested, even hours at :40

TX-Dem-StHou-Contested, odd hours at :45

TX-GOP-StHou-Contested, odd hours at :45

Headlines, includes Webfeeds and AP Newsroom:

TX-TopRaces-Glance-Sum, at :50

