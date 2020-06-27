Advertisement

Man arrested for assaulting Midland Starbucks employee

MPD reports the man punched an employee after he was denied service for not wearing a mask.
MPD reports the man punched an employee after he was denied service for not wearing a mask.(KBTX)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A man has been arrested for assaulting a Starbucks employee because he didn’t want to wear a mask.

Midland police report a man named Darrell Anderson was refused service at the Starbucks on North Midland Drive because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Police said after employees explained the policy and directed Anderson to a nearby place where he could buy a mask, he lashed out punching one employee and then running away.

He was later caught and charged with assault and criminal trespassing. Police believe the man is homeless.

