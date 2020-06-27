Man arrested for assaulting Midland Starbucks employee

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A man has been arrested for assaulting a Starbucks employee because he didn’t want to wear a mask.

Midland police report a man named Darrell Anderson was refused service at the Starbucks on North Midland Drive because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

Police said after employees explained the policy and directed Anderson to a nearby place where he could buy a mask, he lashed out punching one employee and then running away.

He was later caught and charged with assault and criminal trespassing. Police believe the man is homeless.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.