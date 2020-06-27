Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration’s prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order Friday applies to children at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be released with their parents or sent to family sponsors.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. In the last four days alone, Texas has reported more than 23,000 confirmed new cases. On Friday, the state surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. That's a threefold increase from a month ago.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. The denial Friday isn't the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas but remains a loss for Democrats. Early voting in Texas begins Monday for primary runoff elections that had been postponed to July over coronavirus fears, but Texas is now one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as confirmed cases reach record levels.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials say about 300 teenagers were exposed to the coronavirus after a massive party in a Central Texas suburb last weekend. Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox says the party, called Pongfest, was attended by local high school students in the posh lakeside Austin suburb. According to Austin Public Health officials, some of the partygoers were awaiting test results for COVID-19, the illness the new coronavirus causes, when they attended the party. They have since tested positive for the virus, and officials say those who attended the party should self-isolate and disclose their participation if contacted by contact tracers.