Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The brother of a 20-year-old student who was shot and seriously injured by police at a protest in Austin, Texas, says officers' use of less lethal munitions, such as beanbags, should be reviewed. Justin Howell was hospitalized in critical condition after the May 31 protest and discharged this week. He was shot in the head with a beanbag and his brother, Josh Howell, says he has brain damage. The police chief says the officer who shot Howell was aiming at another protester who was throwing rocks at police. The city and Police Department have since taken steps toward banning the use of such munitions at protests.

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business. The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas. Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University regents are creating a panel to consider whether any statues, buildings or other tangible tributes on the Waco campus reflect a racist past. The regents adopted a resolution Thursday that recognizes that most of the university’s founding fathers were slaveholders, racists and white supremacists when the school was founded in 1845. Those founders promoted Confederate causes and the fight to preserve the institution of slavery. The resolution denounces racism as inconsistent with the school’s Christian mission and seeks racial conciliation. Therefore, they created the committee to identify any visible campus honors to the school’s racist past.

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of children held with their parents in U.S. immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration’s prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee’s order Friday applies to children at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be released with their parents or sent to family sponsors.