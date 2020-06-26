Advertisement

‘We found some things’ in search for missing soldier, team founder says

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) -Days after searching a local river, Texas EquuSearch continued their efforts Wednesday in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, and they may have been productive.

“I think we found some things and they’re doing some testing on some things. If it has anything to do with it or not, I don’t know. We were all pretty optimistic on it. We won’t know for sure until results come back from the lab,” EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said.

“Yes, there is a reason we have been every place we have been,” he added.

Miller and volunteers with Texas EquuSearch spent the day Wednesday searching a neighborhood near 439 and Sparta Road in Bell County, but found “nothing new,” Miller said, adding, “Yes, there is a reason we have been every place we have been.”

They also passed out flyers to homeowners.

“We use horses, ATVs, we use drone airplanes, sonars and foot searchers. Whatever is needed,” he said.

Miller and Texas EquuSearch have been assisting local authorities in actively searching for Guillen.

She has been missing since April 22.

On Tuesday, her family, their attorney Natalie Khawam and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston addressed the media with an update from a meeting with Fort Hood and Army officials.

Garcia confirmed that foul play is suspected in Guillen’s disappearance.

A day before, Texas EquuSearch helped scour the Leon River in Bell County for clues.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts.

The reward is being split at $25,000 apiece between Army CID and LULAC.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Abilene official says city will not enforce Gov. Abbott’s executive order on bars and restaurants

Updated: 19 minutes ago
One Texas city says that it will not be enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which shut down bars and reduced the maximum occupancy allowed at restaurants.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas bars to close again and restaurants to reduce to 50% occupancy as coronavirus spreads

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Svitek
Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday took his most drastic action yet to respond to the post-reopening coronavirus surge in Texas, shutting bars back down and capping restaurant capacity at 50%.

News

Midland COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 5 hours ago
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton held a news conference on Thursday where he said the City of Midland will not be issuing a mask mandate.

State

Suspect arrested for damaging monuments at State Capitol

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who they say vandalized and damaged monuments, fixtures and the Texas State Capitol.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 22 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

News

Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

Updated: 23 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

State

Texas’ Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the past decade, on pace to be largest share of state by 2021

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT
|
By Alexa Ura and Anna Novak
Texas’ Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, and the state’s demographer now predicts that Hispanics will be the state’s largest population group by mid-2021.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Sarah R. Chapagne
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning that he will pause any further phases of reopening Texas and that he is once again putting a stop to elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients in certain counties.

News

City of Odessa considering possible mask ordinance

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
Masks could soon be mandated in Odessa.

News

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.