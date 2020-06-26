Advertisement

Trump wants federal hiring to focus on skills over degrees

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Students for Trump conference at Dream City Church, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritize a job applicant’s skills over a college degree, administration and industry officials say.

Trump is set to sign an executive order Friday outlining a new direction for the nation’s largest employer during a meeting of the board that advises the administration on worker policy.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, is co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board and has worked on improving job training to meet employers’ changing needs.

The federal government is the nation’s largest employer with 2.1 million civilian workers, excluding postal service employees.

Ivanka Trump predicted the change in federal government hiring would create a more inclusive and talented workforce. She encouraged the private sector to follow the administration’s lead.

“We are modernizing federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she told The Associated Press in a statement. “We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.”

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the board’s other co-chair, said the need for skills training and apprenticeships is as great as it was before the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people out of work, pushing the national unemployment rate above 13% in May.

“Americans are eager to get to work but they need our help,” Ross told AP.

The White House isn’t eliminating degree requirements altogether but instead will stress skills in jobs where having a degree is less important.

Aides say the change will create more opportunities for Americans to work for the federal government by recognizing that some learning happens outside of classrooms.

Ivanka Trump and other administration officials have pushed to increase opportunities for apprenticeships and have promoted such training and vocational education as alternatives to traditional two-year or four-year college degree programs.

The Office of Personnel Management will be responsible for implementing the president’s order.

IBM is among the companies that have moved in this direction. Last year, 15% of its new U.S. hires had nontraditional backgrounds because they were evaluated based on skills instead of looking only at their degrees, Ginni Rometty, the company’s executive chairman, said via the White House.

“We hired from new areas of the country, including under-served communities, and this promoted more diversity in the applications we received,” said Rometty, who is expected to participate in Friday’s meeting.

At the meeting, the workforce advisory board is also expected to announce details of a private-sector ad campaign led by Apple, IBM and the nonprofit Ad Council to promote alternate pathways to education.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

National

Despite pandemic, Trump administration urges end to ACA

Updated: 1 hours ago
The administration’s legal brief makes no mention of the virus.

National

Can federal lawmakers agree on police reform?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

Latest News

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 4 hours ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

National

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

Updated: 4 hours ago
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

Coronavirus

Trump administration supports another set of coronavirus stimulus payments

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin says next stimulus bill will be 'much more targeted'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Trump administration is open to a second round of stimulus payments