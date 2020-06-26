Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Faced with surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that have made Texas one of the nation’s virus hotspots, Gov. Greg Abbott has halted elective surgeries in the state’s biggest counties and said he would “pause” it’s aggressive economic reopening statewide. By Jim Vertuno and Paul J. Weber. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

With:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRATION DETENTION — A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in a hospital intensive care unit. SENT: 140 words. Moved on general and health news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BIRTHDAY PARTY

CARROLLTON, Texas — A surprise birthday party that resulted in 18 people testing positive for the coronavirus has left a North Texas man horrified as his father continues to fight for his life in a hospital intensive care unit. SENT: 410 words. Moved on general and health news services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JUDGE'S HAND SMACKED

SAN ANTONIO — A 47-year-old Texas man has been was cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering, officials said. The man’s lawyer disputes the claim. SENT: 400 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and health news services.

ALSO OF NOTE:

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL INDICTED

HOUSTON — A judge has ordered that the felony securities fraud case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be returned to his home county in North Texas. SENT: 290 words. Moved on general, financial and political news services.

TEXAS-POLICE SHOOTING-CRASH

PLANO, Texas — A North Texas police officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash, police said. SENT: 250 words.

EL PASO-FATAL CRASH

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured after a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. SENT: 130 words.

CHUCK E CHEESE-BANKRUPTCY

Chuck E. Cheese — where kids could be kids while parents nursed headaches — is filing for bankruptcy protection. The 43-year-old Texas-based chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many outlets due to coronavirus restrictions led to the Chapter 11 filing. By Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 560 words, photos. Moved on general, financial and lifestyle news services.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-TERRORIZING CHARGE

BATON ROUGE, La. — Two Louisiana environmental activists face felony charges for leaving a box of plastic pellets at a lobbyist’s home in December. The plastic pellets, also called nurdles, were found in Texas bays near a plastic manufacturing facility owned by Formosa Plastics. SENT: 250 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ARREST

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect has been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Texas Capitol during a Black Lives Matter demonstration last month. SENT: 190 words.

NEW FORD F-150

DETROIT — Six years ago, Ford made a Texas-size wager on the top-selling vehicle in America, rolling out a radical new version of the F-Series pickup with a lighter aluminum body instead of the customary steel. Now it’s time for another revamp, and Ford is playing it safe with the company’s crown jewel. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 790 words, photos, video. Moved on general and financial news services.

IN SPORTS:

Racial Injustice

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COLLEGE ATHLETES

Deuce McAllister grew up in Mississippi and was well aware of the racial history of Ole Miss when he decided to play football there in the late 1990s. Even so, he never got used to seeing the Confederate battle emblem on game day. “I’m playing with my brothers, my teammates,” said McAllister, who is Black. “You look up in the stands, you hear the cheers and the yells, but that’s what you see. “Inside, that doesn’t make you feel very good.” By David Brandt. SENT: 920 words, photos.

Baseball

BBA—RANGERS-OPENING DAY STARTER

Veteran right-hander Lance Lynn has been named the Texas Rangers’ starter on opening day, a game that will be played more than four months after manager Chris Woodward actually made that decision. The hard-throwing Lynn got the nod ahead of All-Star lefty Mike Minor and Corey Kluber, the two-time AL Cy Young winner Texas acquired in a December trade from Cleveland. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 470 words, photos.

BBN—CUBS MOVES

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have finalized minor league deals with three more draft picks — including second-round selection Burl Carraway, a pitcher from Dallas Baptist. SENT: 190 words.

Softball

SOF—TWEET FALLOUT

One of America’s top pro women’s softball teams is in an uproar after a tweet by their general manager regarding the national anthem. The now-deleted tweet by Connie May, general manager of the Houston-based Scrap Yard Dawgs, included the Twitter handle for President Donald Trump as it noted the team’s players were standing for the anthem and respecting the flag. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other athletes have kneeled during the anthem to protest racial injustice, angering Trump. The fallout has been swift. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 710 words, photos.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.