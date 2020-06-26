Advertisement

Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow, Scotland

In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.(SKY via AP)
LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow was stabbed and a male suspect shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

Police Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15 p.m., has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

A heavy police presence on West George Street is in place with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

