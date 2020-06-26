Odessa residents express concerns with local policing and education

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Community members in Odessa gathered Thursday evening to share their issues and solutions regarding racial injustice.

The group called “In Defense of Black Lives” hosted a community forum at Floyd Gwin Park, giving local residents a platform to voice their concerns about life in Odessa.

Organizers said the event was a follow up to the march and rally held in downtown Odessa a few weeks ago. As with that event, one of the major issues brought up in the forum was policing.

One man in attendance said that he and his father were racially profiled by a police officer while driving on Interstate 20.

“If it happened to me, how many more people did it happen to?” he asked.

Another concern that was expressed was with public education, and diverse representation among staff members.

“I don’t know how old I was until I saw a Mexican teacher, or one one who embraced speaking Spanish,” one woman said. “And we need to quit sending the best teachers to the rich side of town, and sending our teachers that don’t have any experience to the poor side of town and making them hate their jobs.”

Organizers will take the issues shared by the community directly to leaders of the police department and school district during meetings set to take place over the coming weeks.

Because of that, they also asked that citizens propose solutions to these issues, not just complaints.

“In the 80s the city of Odessa had a program that placed specific police officers in specific neighborhoods as liaisons,” an elderly man suggested. “The genuine goal was to have officers in those neighborhoods, residing in those neighborhoods.”

As with other In Defense of Black Lives events, voter registration was offered to anyone in attendance who isn’t signed up.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.