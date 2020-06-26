Advertisement

Odessa College furloughs women’s basketball program

The Lady Wranglers are being furloughed for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced Thursday.
ODESSA COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ODESSA COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College announced on Thursday that the school is furloughing its women’s basketball program for the 2020-2021 season, because of ongoing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school said that in addition to “the unprecedented developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown, immediate future of NJCAA Athletics,” the program has yet to hire a new coaching staff, after former head coach Ara Baten left for South Plains College last month.

Odessa College said that the four women’s basketball players currently on the roster are granted releases to attend and play at other institutions, if they so choose – or they may remain at Odessa College, where their existing scholarships will be honored.

The school stated that the women’s basketball program would return for the 2021-2022 season.

The Lady Wranglers had a record of 23-9 this past year and qualified for the NJCAA Tournament, before their season was prematurely ended by coronavirus shutdowns.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

