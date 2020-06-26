Advertisement

MMH starting to run short on PPE as caseload increases

By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

MMH announced they’re starting to see a shortage of medical equipment. 

The administration says this shortage has been caused by the uptick in cases at the hospital as 17 new coronavirus patients in the last week. 

Because of this the staff is beginning to run low on personal protective gear like gloves and gowns 

Those shortages aren’t just impacting the hospital staff but those trying to get tested for the virus. 

“Probably the most concerning thing and the strangest really is the shortage of swans,” MMH CEO Russell Meyers said. “The long Q-tips required to capture a nasal sample to test patients. Those have been very difficult to get.”

MMH said they’re now looking for new sources of swabs to make up for this shortage. 

They’re also considering having about 60 non-clinic staff members work from home again as they did in the early weeks of the pandemic as a way to cut back on PPE use and limit exposure. 

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ector County’s COVID data shows discrepancy compared to state database

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shane Battis
The county's case total is hundreds off from the Texas database.

State

Suspect arrested for damaging monuments at State Capitol

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who they say vandalized and damaged monuments, fixtures and the Texas State Capitol.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 5 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

Latest News

Local

Midland ISD official who attended June 22 board meeting tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
An official with Midland ISD has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district says.

Local

Midland ISD official who attended June 22 board meeting tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
An official with Midland ISD has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district says.

Local

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says there will be no mask mandate for now

Updated: 9 hours ago
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton says that the City of Midland will not be creating a mask mandate as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city and county continue to rise.

State

Texas’ Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the past decade, on pace to be largest share of state by 2021

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexa Ura and Anna Novak
Texas’ Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, and the state’s demographer now predicts that Hispanics will be the state’s largest population group by mid-2021.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah R. Chapagne
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning that he will pause any further phases of reopening Texas and that he is once again putting a stop to elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients in certain counties.

News

City of Odessa considering possible mask ordinance

Updated: 10 hours ago
Masks could soon be mandated in Odessa.