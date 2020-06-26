MMH starting to run short on PPE as caseload increases

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

MMH announced they’re starting to see a shortage of medical equipment.

The administration says this shortage has been caused by the uptick in cases at the hospital as 17 new coronavirus patients in the last week.

Because of this the staff is beginning to run low on personal protective gear like gloves and gowns

Those shortages aren’t just impacting the hospital staff but those trying to get tested for the virus.

“Probably the most concerning thing and the strangest really is the shortage of swans,” MMH CEO Russell Meyers said. “The long Q-tips required to capture a nasal sample to test patients. Those have been very difficult to get.”

MMH said they’re now looking for new sources of swabs to make up for this shortage.

They’re also considering having about 60 non-clinic staff members work from home again as they did in the early weeks of the pandemic as a way to cut back on PPE use and limit exposure.

