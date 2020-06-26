Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday abruptly halted further efforts to reopen the economy and is now telling people to stay home. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and may be too late. Not all governors are bending in their resolve. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t impose statewide mask requirements or delay reopening.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and says the state would “pause” its aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 17,000 new cases in the past three days alone. The Republican governor this week has taken a newly urgent tone about the worsening trends and is now telling the public they should stay home. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured when a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city. El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says the victims were all inside a four-door car when it crashed shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. The three injured people were taken to hospitals, where they are in stable condition. The Border Patrol says the agency is cooperating with police in an investigation, and that the crash is also under internal review.

DALLAS (AP) — Federal immigration officials say 11 detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio. According to a federal court monitor, starting Monday all of the center's detainees were tested for COVID--19, the illness the coronavirus causes. It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents. The court monitor says ICE officials report that of the 11 detainees who tested positive, all were asymptomatic, in stable condition and under medical isolation.