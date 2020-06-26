Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is shutting down bars in Texas again and scaling back restaurant dining. The moves Friday are the most dramatic reversals yet as confirmed coronavirus cases surge. Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas’ popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and scaled back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid a surge in confirmed virus cases. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same. Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and perhaps too late. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t delay reopening, while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said imposing statewide mask requirements could cause backlash.

HOUSTON (AP) — Without major changes in almost every state, a national police misconduct database like what the White House and Congress have proposed after George Floyd’s death would fail to account for thousands of problem officers. The outlook for a policing bill is newly uncertain after Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican proposal from moving forward. The House approved a far-reaching police overhaul from Democrats on Thursday, but it has almost zero chance of becoming law. Any eventual registry that emerges would depend on states reporting into it. But states and police departments track misconduct very differently. And some states currently don’t track it at all.

DALLAS (AP) — Federal immigration officials say 11 detainees at a South Texas family detention center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The outbreak was reported at the center near Karnes City, about 50 miles southeast of San Antonio. According to a federal court monitor, starting Monday all of the center's detainees were tested for COVID--19, the illness the coronavirus causes. It was unclear how many were tested, but the center has a capacity of 830 residents. The court monitor says ICE officials report that of the 11 detainees who tested positive, all were asymptomatic, in stable condition and under medical isolation.