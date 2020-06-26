Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas bars to close again and restaurants to reduce to 50% occupancy as coronavirus spreads

The moves, announced Friday morning, represent Abbott's most dramatic action yet in response a surge in cases after he allowed businesses to reopen in the state.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses the state's response to COVID-19 on Monday, June 22, 2020.(KXAN)
By Patrick Svitek
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday took his most drastic action yet to respond to the post-reopening coronavirus surge in Texas, shutting bars back down and capping restaurant capacity at 50%.

He also shut down river-rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of over 100 people unless local officials approve.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a news release. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

Before Abbott’s announcement Friday, bars were able to operate at 50% capacity and restaurants at 75% capacity.

Abbott's actions Friday were his first significant moves to reverse the reopening process that he has led since late April. He said Monday that shutting down the state again is a last resort, but the situation has been worsening quickly.

On Thursday, he announced the state was putting a pause on any future reopening plans, though none were scheduled and the announcement did not affect businesses that were already allowed to reopen. Earlier in the day, Abbott sought to free up hospital space for coronavirus patients by banning elective surgeries in four of the state's biggest counties: Bexar, Travis, Dallas and Harris.

Texas saw another record number of new cases Thursday — 5,996 — as well as hospitalizations — 4,739. The hospitalization number set a record for the 14th straight day.

There has also been rapid rise in the state's positivity rate, or the ratio of cases to tests. The rate, presented by the state as a seven-day average, has gone up to 11.76% — where it was at in mid-April and above the 10% threshold that Abbott has said would cause alarm for the reopening process.

“We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part,” Abbott said. “Every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask, wash their hands, stay six feet apart from others in public, and stay home if they can.”

Latest News

News

Midland COVID-19 News Conference

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton held a news conference on Thursday where he said the City of Midland will not be issuing a mask mandate.

State

Suspect arrested for damaging monuments at State Capitol

Updated: 17 hours ago
The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who they say vandalized and damaged monuments, fixtures and the Texas State Capitol.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 17 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Food Court: Salmon with Cream Cheese with OC

Updated: 18 hours ago
Chef Victor Bagan with Odessa College shows us how to make Salmon with Cream Cheese.

Latest News

State

Texas’ Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the past decade, on pace to be largest share of state by 2021

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alexa Ura and Anna Novak
Texas’ Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, and the state’s demographer now predicts that Hispanics will be the state’s largest population group by mid-2021.

State

Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah R. Chapagne
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning that he will pause any further phases of reopening Texas and that he is once again putting a stop to elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients in certain counties.

News

City of Odessa considering possible mask ordinance

Updated: 22 hours ago
Masks could soon be mandated in Odessa.

News

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Man shot and killed while traveling to work in the West Texas oil fields

Updated: 23 hours ago
San Antonio police are investigating the murder of a man who was on his way to West Texas to work in the oil fields.

Local

Money with Mickey 6/25/2020

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The stock market continued its record run until Wednesday. Our financial expert looks into what happened.