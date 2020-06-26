Advertisement

Ector County’s COVID data shows discrepancy compared to state database

The Texas database shows a very different number than the county's website.
The Texas database shows a very different number than the county's website.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Ector County continues to classify it’s COVID-19 cases different the other counties and it’s creating confusion and some concern.

Ector County is reporting its total cases count is hundreds of cases higher than the case county its reporting to the state.

On Thursday afternoon, the county’s website listed 734 as their case total this includes both confirmed and probable cases. 

Probable cases are patients who got a positive antigen test. 

If someone tests positive for an antigen test, that means that person has antibodies developed in their body which tells doctors they’ve already had the virus in previous weeks but didn’t know it. 

Those cases weren’t listed in the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the data hub that has compiles every county’s COVID-19 caseloads. 

At the same time, it listed just 434.

That number in theory should be 734 because CDC wants counties to report that combined probable and confirmed total to the state to get a more complete picture of caseloads in each area. 

We spoke with commissioner Eddy Shelton to understand what’s causing this gap, but he couldn’t explain why the two dashboards are reflecting two very different numbers. 

We reached out to the Ector Count Health Department to hear their explanation about this discrepancy but, so far, we haven’t heard back. 

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

