Abilene official says city will not enforce Gov. Abbott’s executive order on bars and restaurants

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - One Texas city says that it will not be enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s latest executive order which shut down bars and reduced the maximum occupancy allowed at restaurants.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna shared this statement on Friday after Abbott’s order was announced:

“The City of Abilene under the advice of the City Attorney, will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order, BUT we encourage all business owners and citizens to use common sense, and to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders to the extent they can. In regards to bars and restaurants, TABC will likely work to enforce the Governor’s Executive Order.”

"The City of Abilene under the advice of the City Attorney, will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order, BUT we... Posted by Abilene Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 26, 2020

Bars and restaurants that defy the order could still face could face penalties from the TABC.

As of Friday afternoon Abilene has 71 active COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.