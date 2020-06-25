Texas News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk.

Reminder: This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

____

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is halting elective surgeries in its biggest counties and is pausing the state’s aggressive reopening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. By Paul J. Weber and Jim Vertuno.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIGRANT CHILDREN

HOUSTON — A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from deporting a 16-year-old boy from Honduras under its emergency border declaration citing the coronavirus. By Nomaan Merchant.

CHUCK E CHEESE-BANKRUPTCY

IRVING, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection. The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic. But it said the prolonged closure of many venues due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing.

EL PASO-FATAL CRASH

EL PASO, Texas — Authorities say seven people were killed and three others were injured after a car being pursued by the Border Patrol smashed into a building in a Texas border city.

TEXAS-POLICE SHOOTING-CRASH

PLANO, Texas — A North Texas police officer shot and killed a woman Thursday morning after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash, officials said.

IN SPORTS:

BBO-ASTROS-MOVING ON?

HOUSTON — The first round of spring training was dominated by fallout from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scam. With a second try just around the corner after Major League Baseball committed to a 60-game season this week, will the Astros be able to move on from the cheating scandal after a layoff that lasted almost four months? Are fans and opponents ready to forgive and forget? Or will the anger toward this team remain for its past transgressions? By Kristie Rieken.

FBN-HOF GAME CANCELLED

The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

SOC-NWSL-GAMER LONG

Allie Long is likely the only National Women’s Soccer League Player that launched a new career while sheltering at home. Long started playing video games on Twitch and has built a solid reputation in the gaming world – so much so that she’s been able to raise some serious money for charities, and educate fellow gamers about women’s soccer. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 500 words and photos, by 4 p.m. PT.

SOF-TWEET FALLOUT

The Scrap Yard Dawgs, one of America’s top pro women’s softball teams, continue to suffer fallout from a tweet by the team’s general manager regarding the national anthem. A post on Monday alerted President Donald Trump that its players were standing for the national anthem and respecting the flag. The Dawgs players feel they were misrepresented and say they won’t play for the organization. Many of the Dawgs players have spoken out against racial injustice and believe the tweet undercuts that message. By Cliff Brunt. 800 words with photos.

BKN-HAWKS-CARTER RETIRES

Vince Carter made his retirement official by announcing on his podcast Thursday that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aptexas@ap.org.

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The AP.