Advertisement

Texas’ Hispanic population grew by 2 million in the past decade, on pace to be largest share of state by 2021

New U.S. census estimates show the gap between Hispanic and white populations in the state continues to narrow, and Hispanics are projected to become the largest population group a year earlier than previously expected.
Estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Texas' Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010.
Estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Texas' Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010.(Photo Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)
By Alexa Ura and Anna Novak
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS TRIBUNE - Texas’ Hispanic population has grown by more than 2 million since 2010, according to new population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau, and the state’s demographer now predicts that Hispanics will be the state’s largest population group by mid-2021.

An annual gain of 201,675 between July 2018 and July 2019 pushed the count of Hispanic residents to more than 11.5 million, the census estimates show. Although annual growth has slowed slightly in recent years, the new figures put a sharp point on how quickly the Hispanic population continues to climb. The annual growth in Hispanic residents has outpaced the combined growth among white, Black and Asian residents every year since 2010.

Texas still has a bigger white population — up to 11.95 million last year — but it grew by just 36,440 last year and by about half a million since 2010. White population growth has been so sluggish this decade that the increase in the number of Asian Texans, who make up a small share of the total population, has almost caught up with the increase in white Texans.

The latest estimates could be the last to come in before lawmakers embark on redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative maps in 2021 to account for population growth — a fraught exercise that has previously led to drawn-out litigation over claims that new maps discriminate against voters of color who are behind the state’s growth. During the last redistricting cycle, Hispanics accounted for about 65% of that growth. With a year of growth left to be accounted for, their share of Texas’ population increase since 2010 is at nearly 54%.

Hispanic population numbers are growing across the state, though 47% of Texas Hispanics live in the state’s five biggest counties — Harris, Bexar, Dallas, Tarrant and Travis.

The Dallas-Fort Worth region best illustrates the diverging population patterns among Hispanic and white Texans. Among those five counties, Tarrant County — home to Fort Worth — continues to see the fastest growth of Hispanic residents since 2010. With a 28% growth rate, the Hispanic population in Tarrant grew from roughly 483,000 to nearly 620,000 last year.

Meanwhile, the white population in neighboring Dallas County is shrinking. Dallas' white population has fallen below 2010 levels, dropping from about 787,000 to about 746,000 in 2019.

The last year of population growth also brought some national markers for the state’s growing Black population. Among U.S. counties with 20,000 or more people, the Black population grew the fastest in Kaufman County in North Texas, with a 17.3% increase between 2018 and 2019. And Harris County — home to Houston — has seen the largest increase in Black residents in the country since 2010, with a gain of 158,289.

Latest News

State

Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah R. Chapagne
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning that he will pause any further phases of reopening Texas and that he is once again putting a stop to elective surgeries to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients in certain counties.

News

City of Odessa considering possible mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Masks could soon be mandated in Odessa.

News

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Latest News

State

Man shot and killed while traveling to work in the West Texas oil fields

Updated: 1 hours ago
San Antonio police are investigating the murder of a man who was on his way to West Texas to work in the oil fields.

Local

Money with Mickey 6/25/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Alvarez
The stock market continued its record run until Wednesday. Our financial expert looks into what happened.

News

Money with Mickey 6/25/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts.

News

Bayer to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle Monsanto case

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bayer will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle litigation over the subsidiary Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup.

State

Coronavirus patients crowd some Texas ICUs as Gov. Greg Abbott touts “abundant” hospital capacity

Updated: 21 hours ago
As the number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has reached record highs 12 days in a row, Gov. Greg Abbott and other health officials have stressed that the state has “abundant” capacity to care for them.

Local

Employees at Midland County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Two employees at the Midland County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.